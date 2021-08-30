UrduPoint.com

District Administration Holds Open Court In Budhni

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:10 PM

District administration holds open court in Budhni

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Monday held an open court (Khuli Kachehri) in Budhni locality of Tehsil Sha Alam.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief), Mohammad Imran Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Anwar Akbar Khan and officers of subsidiary departments, revenue staff, public representatives, local notables and general public attended the event at large.

Highlighting problems of the locality, the people complained of excessive power load shedding and called for minimizing duration of load shedding and provision of Suigas to the province.

The locals also complained of the shortage of police personnel and other facilities in Police Station Shah Pur and called for increase in the strength of police personnel and patrolling in the area.

The residents also called for the establishment of Ehsas Programme Centre in Budhni and provision of NADRA van facility to the area at least once in a month.

The people also demanded immediate computerization of the land record of Budhni and laying of water pipes and construction of new school building.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC (Relief), Mohammad Imran Khan said that the purpose of holding open court is to bridge distance among government, administration and public to resolve of the people at their door steps.

