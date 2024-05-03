District Administration Holds Regional Committee Meeting On NAP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 10:20 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) A high level district administrative meeting on Friday was held to discuss the National Action Plan (NAP) chaired under Commissioner Muzaffarabad Masood ur Rehman in his office.
The meeting was attended by DIG Police Ranger Muzaffarabad region Station Commander AK -1 Brigade, SSP Muzaffarabad Yasin Qurashi, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad Naseem Ahmed Janjua, DC Neelum Raja Arif Mehmood, DC Jehlum Valley Ishfaq Gilani, SP Neelum Muhammad Siddique, SP Jehlum Valley Zahid Mirza, Aditional Deputy Commisioner General Muzaffarabad Hafiz Muhammad Ali, DSP Police CTD Akmal Sharif, Information officer Muzaffarabad besides, Majistrates and other high officials of the departments concerned.
The meeting appraised the progress regarding the implementation of 14 points National Action Plan within the territory of Muzaffarabad Division.
The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the overall prevailing law and order situation in the Division by DCs and SPs of the districts concerned. It was decided in the meeting that besides the implementation on 14 points of NAP, the foreigners security should be ensured and anti terrorist actions should also be carried on effectively.
All the departments and institutions have been directed to make effective coordination for the public security and ensure deliverance of vital services.
The Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood ur Rehman thanked the Pakistan Army officers and Jawans for opening the Neelum road and rescuing the injured Dozer operator shifting him in helicopter from Kale to CMH Muzaffarabad for prompt treatment.
