Open Menu

District Administration Holds Regional Committee Meeting On NAP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 10:20 PM

District administration holds regional committee meeting on NAP

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) A high level district administrative meeting on Friday was held to discuss the National Action Plan (NAP) chaired under Commissioner Muzaffarabad Masood ur Rehman in his office.

The meeting was attended by DIG Police Ranger Muzaffarabad region Station Commander AK -1 Brigade, SSP Muzaffarabad Yasin Qurashi, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad Naseem Ahmed Janjua, DC Neelum Raja Arif Mehmood, DC Jehlum Valley Ishfaq Gilani, SP Neelum Muhammad Siddique, SP Jehlum Valley Zahid Mirza, Aditional Deputy Commisioner General Muzaffarabad Hafiz Muhammad Ali, DSP Police CTD Akmal Sharif, Information officer Muzaffarabad besides, Majistrates and other high officials of the departments concerned.

The meeting appraised the progress regarding the implementation of 14 points National Action Plan within the territory of Muzaffarabad Division.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the overall prevailing law and order situation in the Division by DCs and SPs of the districts concerned. It was decided in the meeting that besides the implementation on 14 points of NAP, the foreigners security should be ensured and anti terrorist actions should also be carried on effectively.

All the departments and institutions have been directed to make effective coordination for the public security and ensure deliverance of vital services.

The Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood ur Rehman thanked the Pakistan Army officers and Jawans for opening the Neelum road and rescuing the injured Dozer operator shifting him in helicopter from Kale to CMH Muzaffarabad for prompt treatment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Terrorist Army Police Law And Order Road Progress Muzaffarabad Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

5 minutes ago
 High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

16 minutes ago
 Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

17 minutes ago
 President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

17 minutes ago
 Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

17 minutes ago
 Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK ..

Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..

17 minutes ago
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

31 minutes ago
 Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

31 minutes ago
 Health authorities asked for action against allege ..

Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..

35 minutes ago
 Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking ..

Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate

32 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahza ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..

32 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan