UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Hyderabad For Enforcement Of SOPs In Markets

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:07 PM

District Administration Hyderabad for enforcement of SOPs in markets

The officials of the district administration, in a bid to enforce the standard operating procedures (SOPs) concerning the lockdown, visited different markets here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The officials of the district administration, in a bid to enforce the standard operating procedures (SOPs) concerning the lockdown, visited different markets here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed that the Assistant Commissioner City Taluka Arbab Ibrahim visited the Tower Market area.

According to him, the AC asked the traders to implement the health advisory during the hours of relaxation in the lockdown.

He also imposed fines on the traders who were found blatantly violating the SOPs.

The DC informed that Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro also visited some markets in Qasimabad and imposed Rs150,000 fine on the traders violating the SOPs.

Related Topics

Fine Qasimabad Market

Recent Stories

Cabinet passes resolution on publishing health inf ..

40 minutes ago

Indian Navy Confirms 21 Servicemen Test Positive F ..

3 minutes ago

ADCR Asghar Joiya visits kafalat centre in Jallo

3 minutes ago

Doctor coronavirus test negative in Tharparkar: De ..

3 minutes ago

Lesotho Prime Minister Deploys Army to Restore Rul ..

3 minutes ago

FM Qureshi urges opposition to avoid criticism ami ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.