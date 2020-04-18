District Administration Hyderabad for enforcement of SOPs in markets

The officials of the district administration, in a bid to enforce the standard operating procedures (SOPs) concerning the lockdown, visited different markets here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The officials of the district administration, in a bid to enforce the standard operating procedures (SOPs) concerning the lockdown, visited different markets here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed that the Assistant Commissioner City Taluka Arbab Ibrahim visited the Tower Market area.

According to him, the AC asked the traders to implement the health advisory during the hours of relaxation in the lockdown.

He also imposed fines on the traders who were found blatantly violating the SOPs.

The DC informed that Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro also visited some markets in Qasimabad and imposed Rs150,000 fine on the traders violating the SOPs.