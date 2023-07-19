Open Menu

District Administration Impose Ban On Running Of Goble Disc Behind Tractors On Roads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 09:17 PM

District administration impose ban on running of Goble Disc behind tractors on roads

District administration through a notification issued by Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, has prohibited the running of Goble Disc behind tractors on metalled roads without fixing of tyres

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :District administration through a notification issued by Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, has prohibited the running of Goble Disc behind tractors on metalled roads without fixing of tyres.

The violations of Section 144 would be dealt with by area Station House Officers under Section 188 PPC.

The step was taken on the initiative of DC Shehryar Gul Memon who said that the Gobel Disc caused serious damage to roads constructed and reported recently at a cost of billions of rupees.

