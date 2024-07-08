District Administration Imposes Ban On Pillion Riding
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Pursuing the orders by the Home Department Sindh, the Sukkur district administration in light of Muharram, has taken several measures under Section 144 of the CrPC to ensure the Muharram activities continue uninterrupted.
According to district administration, the pillion riding would be banned on Muharram 9 and 10, notification said on Monday.
However, women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, disabled persons, journalists, law enforcers, and essential services personnel have been exempted from the ban.
It said that the misuse of loudspeakers has been banned, while people have been warned against putting up objectionable and provocative posters, banners, distribution of leaflets and wall chalking.
