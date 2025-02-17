Open Menu

District Administration Imposes Ban On Setting Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM

The district administration of Swat under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) has banned deliberately setting fire and other activity causing fire by tourists and local people which may cause fire in the forests or adjoining hilly areas for 60 days, said a press release issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The district administration of Swat under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) has banned deliberately setting fire and other activity causing fire by tourists and local people which may cause fire in the forests or adjoining hilly areas for 60 days, said a press release issued here on Monday.

In case of violation, action will be taken under Section 188 PPC.

In an order issued by District Magistrate Swat Shehzad Mehboob, it has been said that the ban has been imposed in view of information from various sources and due to increasing incidents of forest fires to ensure the protection of forests and wildlife.

