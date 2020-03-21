District administration imposes ban on trade of fruits in old vegetable market

The district administration Hyderabad here on Saturday banned the trade of fruits in the old vegetable market near the railway station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration Hyderabad here on Saturday banned the trade of fruits in the old vegetable market near the railway station.

The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui told that vehicles transporting fruit to the market were being stopped from entering the old city area at 6 police pickets at different locations.

He informed that the vehicles parked in the old market were also asked to move to the new market.

According to him, the district administration took that decision in view of the emergency situation concerning the coronavirus.

On March 19, the Sindh High Court, which had issued a stay order on January 31 against shifting the traders to the new market, allowed the district administration to take whatever necessary measures were required to prevent the contagion.

Following the SHC's order the district administration decided to immediately shift the trade of fruit completely to the new market and 30% vegetable trade to the new market.

Siddiqui said the police pickets at the 6 spots would remain in place until the shifting could be completed.