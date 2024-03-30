District administration imposes Rs135,000 fine on 18 traders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The district administration on Saturday imposed Rs135,000 fines on 18 traders and vendors for charging excessive prices for the commodities in the holy month of Ramazan.

According to details, the fines were imposed on meat sellers and vendors of fruits and vegetables as well as on the general stores and marts.

The highest amount of fine was slapped in Latifabad taluka where a trader was made to pay Rs100,000.

Likewise, Rs20,000 in fines were imposed on 6 traders in Qasimabad taluka, Rs10,000 on 6 traders in City taluka and Rs5,000 on 5 traders in Hyderabad taluka.