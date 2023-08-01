Open Menu

District Administration Imposes Section 144 In Tehsil Havelian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 11:30 AM

District administration imposes section 144 in Tehsil Havelian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration Tuesday has taken strict measures to ensure the peaceful conduct of the upcoming by-elections of local government for Tehsil Havalian which will be held on August 6.

According to the details, in an effort to establish peace, and security in the area, section 144 has been imposed until August 10.

The order issued by the deputy commissioner of Abbottabad outlines a set of prohibitions, and legal actions will be taken against those who violate these restrictions. The following activities have been strictly prohibited.

Public gatherings, processions, election meetings, display of weapons, celebratory processions, and rallies, restriction on entry of other union council members within 500 meters of polling stations, no mobile phones would be allowed inside the polling stations, ban on provocative banners.

As part of measures to ensure security and privacy, male polling agents have been prohibited from entering female polling stations. The district administration is committed to providing a secure and efficient electoral environment for the citizens of Tehsil Havalian. Citizens are urged to adhere to these guidelines and cooperate with authorities to ensure a smooth and peaceful by-election.

