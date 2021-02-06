UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Imposes Section 144 Around NTS Centers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 05:13 PM

District administration imposes section 144 around NTS centers

District administration has imposed section 144 in 500 meters premises around NTS centers in Kohat to check entry of any irrelevant person

Kohat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration has imposed section 144 in 500 meters premises around NTS centers in Kohat to check entry of any irrelevant person.

A hand out issued from DC Kohat office said the sanction would continue till the end of the examination.

Earlier, a Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Kohat to express support for the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people.

People organized a rally under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Talha Zubair, attended by officers, and officials of all the line departments.

Students, teachers, media men, representative of civil society, trader unions and people from different walks of life attended the rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

