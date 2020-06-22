UrduPoint.com
District Administration Imposes Smart-lockdown In Hot-spots

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 07:07 PM

District administration imposes smart-lockdown in hot-spots

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :In light of the directives of the provincial government for control of coronavirus, district administration Mardan has imposed 10-day smart-lockdown in various hot-spots of the district, said an official news release issued here Monday.

The smart-lockdown will be enforced from tomorrow at 12:30 A.

M in Sheikh Maltoon Town Sector in Mardan and Mohallah Shino, Dewan Khel, Shah Butt Khel (Lund Khwar) of Tehsil Tahtbai.

During smart-lockdown there will be complete ban on entry and exit from these localities. However, shops of essential food items, medicines, grocers, tandoors and emergency service will remain open.

The step has been taken in wake of the growing number of corona cases in these localities.

More Stories From Pakistan

