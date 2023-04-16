UrduPoint.com

District Administration In Peshawar Mobilized Against Hoarders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2023 | 12:20 PM

District administration in Peshawar mobilized against hoarders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim Sunday morning raided a warehouse in Pahari Pura area where 850 sacks of 50 kg of sugar were found in the warehouse, an official of the district administration told media men.

The official said that sugar was stored illegally in the warehouse and during the raid 2 people were arrested while sealing the warehouse and taking the sacks of sugar into official custody.

He said legal action against the arrested persons was taken and both persons were sent to jail.

A report in this connection was also registered under the food Act, the official said.

Related Topics

Jail Sunday Media

Recent Stories

China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review situation in Sudan

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments i ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments in Sudan

9 hours ago
 Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in La ..

Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in Latin America: UAE Minister of S ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.