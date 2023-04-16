District administration in Peshawar mobilized against hoarders

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim Sunday morning raided a warehouse in Pahari Pura area where 850 sacks of 50 kg of sugar were found in the warehouse, an official of the district administration told media men.

The official said that sugar was stored illegally in the warehouse and during the raid 2 people were arrested while sealing the warehouse and taking the sacks of sugar into official custody.

He said legal action against the arrested persons was taken and both persons were sent to jail.

A report in this connection was also registered under the food Act, the official said.