District Administration Inspect Utility Store For Selling Goods In Black

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 11:42 PM

District administration inspect utility store for selling goods in black

District administration was taking notice of video circulating on the social media has inspected Gulbahar Utility Store and checked the record of various edible items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :District administration was taking notice of video circulating on the social media has inspected Gulbahar Utility Store and checked the record of various edible items.

Additional Assistant Commissioner , Aftab Ahmed visited the utility store to check the logbook of commodities.

He said that legal action would be taken against those involved in selling goods in open market through black.

More Stories From Pakistan

