District Administration inspects 223 hotels, 230 shops after lifting ban

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :District Administration Abbottabad Monday inspected 223 hotels and 270 shops in Galyat and other tourist spots to review the enforcement of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In Galyat all 105 restaurants were inspected while three COVID-19 testing points were established in Galyat also where 770 samples were collected. 1741 tourists were inspected in Galyat and out of them 26 were fined for violating coronavirus SOPs. while on the directives of DC Abbottabad more than 2500 face masks and sanitizers were distributed freely, the district administration also placed banners to aware locals and tourist about the threat of Coronavirus.

Teams under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner also tackled the issues of encroachment, profiteers and substandard food items.

Many areas in Kozagali and Dongagali were freed from the encroachers, due to which pedestrian passage and road were widen.

At least three hotels of Galyat were also sealed and their staff was quarantined when health department teams found COVID-19 positive cases from these hotels.

Assistant Commissioner III Ameen ul Hassan on the directives of DC Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah supervised health department teams who have found Coronavirus positive cases and sealed three hotels for 24 hours, quarantined hotel staff and disinfected all luggage and belongings of the hotel staff and hotel rooms.