UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Inspects 223 Hotels, 230 Shops After Lifting Ban

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:05 PM

District Administration inspects 223 hotels, 230 shops after lifting ban

District Administration Abbottabad Monday inspected 223 hotels and 270 shops in Galyat and other tourist spots to review the enforcement of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :District Administration Abbottabad Monday inspected 223 hotels and 270 shops in Galyat and other tourist spots to review the enforcement of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In Galyat all 105 restaurants were inspected while three COVID-19 testing points were established in Galyat also where 770 samples were collected. 1741 tourists were inspected in Galyat and out of them 26 were fined for violating coronavirus SOPs. while on the directives of DC Abbottabad more than 2500 face masks and sanitizers were distributed freely, the district administration also placed banners to aware locals and tourist about the threat of Coronavirus.

Teams under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner also tackled the issues of encroachment, profiteers and substandard food items.

Many areas in Kozagali and Dongagali were freed from the encroachers, due to which pedestrian passage and road were widen.

At least three hotels of Galyat were also sealed and their staff was quarantined when health department teams found COVID-19 positive cases from these hotels.

Assistant Commissioner III Ameen ul Hassan on the directives of DC Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah supervised health department teams who have found Coronavirus positive cases and sealed three hotels for 24 hours, quarantined hotel staff and disinfected all luggage and belongings of the hotel staff and hotel rooms.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Hotel Road All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plan ..

8 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council highlights suppor ..

8 minutes ago

Shams launches package for women entrepreneurs

9 minutes ago

Warsaw becomes 25th European city to return to Emi ..

9 minutes ago

Japan ramps up aid to Mauritius after oil spill

3 minutes ago

Electricity issues of district Haripur would be re ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.