District administration inspects business , vehicles to ensure implementation of SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration on Monday continued inspection to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs to check spread of infection

Upper Chitral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration on Monday continued inspection to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs to check spread of infection.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral, Irfanuddin led the inspection team along with sub-divisional police officer, Mohiuddin to various business centers and public transport to ensure compliance of code of conduct issued by the provincial government during second wave of Coronavirus.

He issued stern warnings to those violating code of conduct.

He directed transporters to refrain from traveling without safety mask and do not allow passengers without masks.

During the campaign, the inspection team also distributed free masks among people and transporters.