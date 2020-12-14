UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Inspects Business , Vehicles To Ensure Implementation Of SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:21 PM

District administration inspects business , vehicles to ensure implementation of SOPs

The district administration on Monday continued inspection to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs to check spread of infection

Upper Chitral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration on Monday continued inspection to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs to check spread of infection.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral, Irfanuddin led the inspection team along with sub-divisional police officer, Mohiuddin to various business centers and public transport to ensure compliance of code of conduct issued by the provincial government during second wave of Coronavirus.

He issued stern warnings to those violating code of conduct.

He directed transporters to refrain from traveling without safety mask and do not allow passengers without masks.

During the campaign, the inspection team also distributed free masks among people and transporters.

Related Topics

Police Business Chitral From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Austria defends virus tests despite low numbers

2 minutes ago

Only About 10 out of 60 Joint Russian-Cuban Projec ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 catches 6 feet long snake

2 minutes ago

Ex LMC students donate ambulance for LU hospital J ..

2 minutes ago

Serbia Demands That Threats to Abolish BiH's Repub ..

5 minutes ago

Rain threatens to ruin eclipse viewing in Chile's ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.