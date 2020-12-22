District administration inspects implementation of SOPs

Dir Lower , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration Tuesday continued inspection of violations of COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and operation against price hike and hoarding.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan, Lal Qilla Assistant Commissioner Abdul Wali carried out inspection of different markets and shops in subdivision Lal Qilla. He checked display of price lists and took action against profiteering.

The team confiscated huge quality of polythene bags from various shops despite a ban on its use by the provincial government to minimize environment hazards and imposed fine on various shop owners for violating the law.

The district administration has also launched awareness campaign in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases during the second wave of the pandemic. The administration also urged the people to strictly comply with precautionary measures and adhere SOPs to prevent spread of the disease.