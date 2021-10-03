UrduPoint.com

District Administration Inspects Implementation Of SOPs As Notified By NCOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 04:40 PM

MARDAN, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) ::Officers of district administration Sunday visited various areas of the city to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as notified by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and sealed several shops over violation.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Habib Ullah Arif, Additional Assistant Commissioner Adil Ahmad Sattar and Shams Uz Zaman visited different bazaars and bus terminals and inspected corona SOPs under Obligatory Vaccination Regime.

The people were directed to strictly adhere to guidelines notified by NCOC to contain corona.

During inspections, hotels and restaurant and petrol pump owners were also urged to observe corona preventive measures and the benefits of vaccination.

They urged shop keepers and managers of transports terminals not to sell edible items and ticket who have no corona certificate.

District administration also warned strict action against those found guilty of flouting the orders of district administration regarding implementation of corona SOPs.

