UrduPoint.com

District Administration Inspects Implementation Of NCOC Directives

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

District administration inspects implementation of NCOC directives

D I KHAN, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) ::Following directives of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) , Assistant Commissioner Kulachi, Azizullah Jan Thursday visited General Bus Stand and inspected implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedure.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner checked implementation of SOPs in public transport and informed people about the benefits of vaccination. He also urged people to keep their vaccination certificates with themselves to avoid any inconvenience.

He also urged masses to support government in its efforts to contain spread of corona virus and said that all the directives issued by NCOC would be followed and strict action would be taken against violators.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dera, Arif ullah holds an open katchery and issued on the spot directives to resolve problems of people. He also directed officials to discharge their professional obligations with dedication and come up to the expectations of people.

Related Topics

All Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia defeats Bangladesh b ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia defeats Bangladesh by eight wickets

3 minutes ago
 Turkey, US to Create Working Group to Settle Diffe ..

Turkey, US to Create Working Group to Settle Differences on S-400 - Cavusoglu

20 seconds ago
 Ukraine gets new defence minister to strengthen ar ..

Ukraine gets new defence minister to strengthen army

22 seconds ago
 UK becomes first country to approve anti-Covid pil ..

UK becomes first country to approve anti-Covid pill

2 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan congratulates Hindu community on D ..

CM Mahmood Khan congratulates Hindu community on Diwali

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia always supported Pakistan in difficul ..

Saudi Arabia always supported Pakistan in difficult times: Fawad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.