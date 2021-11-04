District administration inspects implementation of NCOC directives

D I KHAN, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) ::Following directives of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) , Assistant Commissioner Kulachi, Azizullah Jan Thursday visited General Bus Stand and inspected implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedure.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner checked implementation of SOPs in public transport and informed people about the benefits of vaccination. He also urged people to keep their vaccination certificates with themselves to avoid any inconvenience.

He also urged masses to support government in its efforts to contain spread of corona virus and said that all the directives issued by NCOC would be followed and strict action would be taken against violators.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dera, Arif ullah holds an open katchery and issued on the spot directives to resolve problems of people. He also directed officials to discharge their professional obligations with dedication and come up to the expectations of people.