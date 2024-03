District administration inspects price monitoring desk at Gumbat Bazar

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The district administration officers on Tuesday, made an unexpected visit to Gumbat Bazar to ensure fair pricing and prevent price exploitation.

According to District Administration Office, in a proactive move to ensure fair pricing during the holy month of Ramzan, the officers conducted a surprise visit.

During their visit, the officers thoroughly inspected the price monitoring desk and closely examined the prices of various food items.

The administration's message is clear ''respect the spirit of Ramadan by ensuring affordability and accessibility of basic necessities for all''.

