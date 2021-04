District administration inspects prices of edibles in Bilitang

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :A team of district administration Kohat led by Assistant Commissioner, Muhammad Iqbal Friday visited markets of Bilitang and inspected price of edible items.

Officials visited various butcheries, groceries, fruit selling shops and inspected prices of items.

He also inspected implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Assistant Commissioner also distributed preventive masks among people and urged public to abide by SOPs for minimizing spread o f virus.