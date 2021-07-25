District administration inspects security of Chinese engineers

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran visited Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and inspected security arrangements being provided to Chinese engineers.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said Inspector General of Police, Punjab had issued directions to further tighten security of Chinese engineers who had been working at different projects in several areas of Punjab province.

"Following the directives of the IGP Punjab, the DPO Bahawalpur made a visit to Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park to inspect security arrangements made for Chinese engineers," he said.

The spokesman said the DPO held a meeting with officials of Desert Rangers and other law enforcement agencies at the solar park who gave a briefing to the DPO about the security arrangements.