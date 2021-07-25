UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Inspects Security Of Chinese Engineers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

District administration inspects security of Chinese engineers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran visited Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and inspected security arrangements being provided to Chinese engineers.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said Inspector General of Police, Punjab had issued directions to further tighten security of Chinese engineers who had been working at different projects in several areas of Punjab province.

"Following the directives of the IGP Punjab, the DPO Bahawalpur made a visit to Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park to inspect security arrangements made for Chinese engineers," he said.

The spokesman said the DPO held a meeting with officials of Desert Rangers and other law enforcement agencies at the solar park who gave a briefing to the DPO about the security arrangements.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Punjab China Visit Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

20 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

35 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

13 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

13 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.