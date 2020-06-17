District administration inspects SOPs in NADRA Office

Additional Deputy Commissioner Upper Dir, Khursheed Alam Tuesday visited NADRA office and inspected implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Upper Dir, Khursheed Alam Tuesday visited NADRA office and inspected implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He directed staff to ensure strict implementation of SOPs and support efforts of government to contain corona.

He also urged public to adopt precautionary measures for their own safety.

Later, he chaired a meeting in District Jirga Hall to discuss implementation of smart lockdown in the district.

He directed businessmen to follow notified SOPs and cooperate with district administration and health department in fight against corona.