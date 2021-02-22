District administration intensifies drive against profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration intensified the ongoing drive against hoarding, price hike and profiteering across the provincial capital.

Following the directions by the provincial government Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik on Monday checked various super stores in Shadman market, Gulberg ,Zahoor Elahi Road, Dharmpura, Gharishahu and inspected the availability of commodities and prices. He checked prices of essential items at DC counters established at supers stores.

The deputy commissioner checked the quality of food items including sugar, floor, edibles oils, pulses etc.

He directed the management of super stores to follow the prices issued by the district administration.

He also summoned the meeting of price control magistrates at his office from all over the city to evaluate their performance,said official spokesperson.

Meanwhile, price control magistrates conducted raids at 975 shops and commercial outlets. As many as 110 violations were recorded and Rs 222,000 fine was imposed against the violators of Price Act.

The magistrates got arrested 18 persons after lodging FIRs against them.