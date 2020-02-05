UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Islamabad Failed To Control Prices Of Daily Edibles

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:52 PM

The District Administration of Federal Capital has badly failed to control the prices of vegetables, fruits and daily edibles as shopkeepers have significantly increased the prices of fruit and vegetables as compared to the rates in the previous week in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) The District Administration of Federal Capital has badly failed to control the prices of vegetables, fruits and daily edibles as shopkeepers have significantly increased the prices of fruit and vegetables as compared to the rates in the previous week in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.Sources have revealed that the administration officers have also stopped conducting raids and imposed fine.

The prices of most of vegetables including potato, onion, ginger, ladyfinger, cauliflower, black pepper, lemon and cabbage registered an increase.

Similarly, the prices of Apple, banana, orange and other fruit also rose.

Currently, simple roti and naan are being sold respectively Rs. 10 and Rs. 12.The sugar is being sold on Rs 61. In vegetables tomato rate is being fixed Rs 46 per kg, however it sold Rs 60 to Rs. 80 per kg.However, shopkeepers were of the view that they had nothing to do with price hike and contended the prices had increased in the wholesale market.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

