District Administration Issues Code Of Conduct, SOPs For Eid-e-Milad Nabi (SAW) Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 06:55 PM

The district administration has issued code of conduct and standard operating procedure (SOPs) for celebrating Jashn-e-Eid Milad Nabi (SAW).

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration has issued code of conduct and standard operating procedure (SOPs) for celebrating Jashn-e-Eid Milad Nabi (SAW).

On the directives of Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho has issued code of conduct and SOPs for observing Eid-e-Milad Nabi with religious zeal and fervor. The district administration has chalked out various programmes in this regard from 1st Rabi-ul-Awal and particularly on 11 to 12 Rabi-ul-Awal including Seerat Conference (SAW), Mehfil-e-Naat, Milad and processions which would be taken out from different parts of the district.

The DC directed all caretakers organizing religious programmes to ensure compliance over SOPs formulated for celebrating Jashn-e-Milad Nabi (SAW). He also directed the usage of hand sanitizers, protective masks and maintaining social distance during religious festivals. The DC directed to arrange Mehfil-e-Milad and Seerat Mustafa gatherings inside the mosques and open places. He directed the installation of Thermal screening entry points at Milad places aiming to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.

