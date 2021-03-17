District administration issues corona SOPs for strict compliance

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) keeping in view the coronavirus situation and increase in number of affected people and deaths.

In light of the orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner Swat Office on Wednesday, all markets across the district would have to be closed at 8:00 p.m. However, the medical stores, groceries and general stores, petrol pumps and CNG stations, printing presses, spare parts, and delivery and takeaways will be exempt from the ban.

According to the orders, wedding halls, community centers and cinemas have been closed for all kinds of activities. The wedding ceremonies could be held in the open air with a maximum presence of 300 guests, ensuring strict implementation of the SOPs.

Similarly, food service inside the restaurants will be restricted while service with SOPs will be possible in the open air. The face masks must be used at all public places, including public transport. Recreation centers in the district would be closed at 6 pm, while sports and cultural events have also been banned.

The order further stated that smart and small-scale lockdowns can be imposed in areas showing negligence in compliance with SOPs. A 50 percent attendance policy would be adopted for government offices under which 50 per cent staff will work from home. The order warned that strict action will be taken in case of violation.