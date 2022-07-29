District administration issues high flood warning to 104 mouzas

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration on Friday issued high flood warning to 104 mouzas across the district.

Assistant Commissioner Muzaffargarh Syed Jameel Haider Shah issued instructions to revenue staff to immediately inform the residents of 104 mouzas near the the river Chenab from Jawana Bangla to Rohilanwali, Khudai, Langarsrai, Moradabad, Khanpur and other areas about the severe flood risk and move to safer places along with their livestock.

The assistant commissioner said that India had released 3 lakh cusec feet of water in the river Chenab while over one lac cusec feet of water was currently flowing in the river.

It will be total four lac cusec which falls under high flood category.

He asked the revenue staff to personally go to the above-mentioned places and evacuate the people from their houses along with their cattle to safe places.

He further said that the administration had also established 12 relief camps in the areas.