District administration issues rate list of daily use items

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Muhammad Usman Abdullah on Saturday chaired a meeting for fixing prices of essential items which was attended by wholesalers, retailers and concerned officers.

DC directed to ensure implementation of new prices and said that prices of essential items would be fixed every month with consultation of all stakeholders. He said that rights of citizens would be protected and strict action would be taken against violators.