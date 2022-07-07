District administration issues revised fares list for urban transport routes

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration Abbottabad in partial modification dated 21-06-2022 regarding fixation of new fares rates for urban routes issued a new fare list for local routes of Abbottabad.

In the wake of the petroleum and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price hike District Administration with consultation RTA decided to increase the fares of local routes of Abbottabad city.

According to the revised fare list, from Abbottabad to Supply, Mandian, Nawanshahr, Dobhattar, Kakul Main Gate, Muslim Abad and Banda Amlok new fare would be 30 rupees while from Nawanshahr Banni to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) new fare would also be 30 rupees.

Earlier, Abbottabad to Salhad fare was 20 rupees now it has also been increased to 30 rupees, Abbottabad to Kakul village and Harno 40, Abbottabad to Mirpur and Dhamtoor 35 rupees, while the fare of Mailk Pura remains same.

Public transport drivers are directed to paste the revised fare list on the windscreen of the vehicle which is visible to all commuters.

In June 2022, after a successful negotiation between of Suzuki van association with Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad district administration with the consultation of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) issued a revised fare list for the district where local and intercity fares have been increased which has been replaced after passing just weeks with new fare rates list.