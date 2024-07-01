Open Menu

District Administration Issues Travel Advisory As MET Department Forecasts Rains, Flooding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Meteorological Department forecasted heavy rains and flooding in Upper Punjab from July 2 that can cause landsliding as well. Accordingly the district administration has issued travel advisory for the tourists and travelers to plan their travels with prior weather check.

According to the details, rains are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Talagang and other areas of Upper Punjab from July 2 to July 7. These areas are likely to experience light rain at some places and strong winds with stormy rain at many places.

According to the Department of Meteorology, there is also a risk of flooding in the rivers of Rawalpindi, Galiyat and Murree. Urban flooding is also expected in urban areas during rains. Moreover there may also be a risk of landslides in the hilly areas, especially in Murree and Galiyat which can affect traffic movement.

The administration has asked the tourists and travelers to be cautious while traveling and plan the itinerary according to the weather conditions.

