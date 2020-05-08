UrduPoint.com
District Administration Jamshoro Releases Progress On Relief Activities During COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:57 PM

The district administration Jamshoro had spent Rs 30 million in providing ration bags and cash among 95,000 deserving families of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The district administration Jamshoro had spent Rs 30 million in providing ration bags and cash among 95,000 deserving families of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa informed on Friday that Sindh Government had granted Rs 30 million upon which 14,125 ration bags were purchased at a cost of Rs 2150 per bag which included 4.5 taxes, transportation and other charges.

Besides, he informed that 22853 rations bags which donated by philanthropists have also been distributed among deserving families during COVID-19 relief activities.

In order to ensure transparency in distribution of ration bags and cash, he informed that a committee was formed under supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner-I with representatives of Kotri Association of Trade and Industry and non-governmental organizations.

Under supervision of the said committee, different committees and sub-committees were also formed for distribution of ration and cash among deserving families, he added.

The ration bags were also being provided to deserving families from district control room and deserving can contact at telephone numbers 022-3870135 and 022-3871470 for the said purpose, he added.

