District administration Jhang imposes fines and arrests shopkeepers

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) District administration Jhang on Saturday launched a crackdown on shopkeepers charging exorbitant rates, in order to regulate prices and protect consumers.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder chaired a meeting in this regard. During the meeting, he announced that all price controlling magistrates are actively working to ensure that daily essentials are sold at official rates.

As part of the zero-tolerance policy, price controlling magistrates have conducted 6,147 operations, resulting in 719 shopkeepers being fined Rs 2,200,000. Additionally, 107 shopkeepers were arrested for overcharging customers.

The district administration's efforts are in line with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has emphasized the need for effective price control mechanisms.

