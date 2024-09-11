Open Menu

District Administration Jhang Reviews Arrangements For 12th Rabiul Awal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhang Muhammad Umair chaired a meeting on Wednesday to finalize the arrangements for celebrating the auspicious occasion of 12th Rabiul Awal.

 

The meeting was attended by top officials, including the SP Investigation, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, and district heads of government departments.

It reviewed the district administration's and police's preparations, with a focus on cleaning procession routes and ensuring security. The district police will provide comprehensive security for all events, while Rescue 1122 will be on standby to provide emergency care to participants.

