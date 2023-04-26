UrduPoint.com

District Administration Khyber Recovers 2600 Kg Of Illegally Stored Sugar

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 06:41 PM

District administration Khyber recovers 2600 kg of illegally stored sugar

District Administration Khyber team led by Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Irshad Ali conducted a raid recovered 2,600 kg of sugar that was illegally stored at Bacha Mina Torkham border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :District Administration Khyber team led by Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Irshad Ali conducted a raid recovered 2,600 kg of sugar that was illegally stored at Bacha Mina Torkham border.

The sugar bags were found to have been shifted from Peshawar open market to the border, and 52 bags of 2600 kg have been taken into custody.

This is not the first time that the Khyber district administration has taken action against profiteers on Torkham border and few days ago, the team recovered 441 bags of 50 kg from 4 different warehouses.

The district administration is taking legal action against those involved in these illegal activities.

These raids are a part of the district administration's efforts to ensure that such illegal activities are curbed and the market remains fair and transparent for all.

The deputy commissioner urged everyone to report any such illegal activities to the authorities to maintain law and order in the district.

Related Topics

Peshawar Law And Order Border Market All From

Recent Stories

Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms fo ..

Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms forecast

5 minutes ago
 Clearance operation of CTD Kabal building continue ..

Clearance operation of CTD Kabal building continues

5 minutes ago
 Seven outlaws arrested, weapons recovered

Seven outlaws arrested, weapons recovered

5 minutes ago
 Experts advise analysis-based balanced application ..

Experts advise analysis-based balanced application of fertilizers on cotton as s ..

2 minutes ago
 KPCTA arranges 3-day tour for orphans, destitute c ..

KPCTA arranges 3-day tour for orphans, destitute children

2 minutes ago
 EU Allocates $36Mln in Humanitarian Support for DR ..

EU Allocates $36Mln in Humanitarian Support for DRC - Commission

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.