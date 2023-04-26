District administration Khyber recovers 2600 kg of illegally stored sugar

District Administration Khyber team led by Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Irshad Ali conducted a raid recovered 2,600 kg of sugar that was illegally stored at Bacha Mina Torkham border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :District Administration Khyber team led by Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Irshad Ali conducted a raid recovered 2,600 kg of sugar that was illegally stored at Bacha Mina Torkham border.

The sugar bags were found to have been shifted from Peshawar open market to the border, and 52 bags of 2600 kg have been taken into custody.

This is not the first time that the Khyber district administration has taken action against profiteers on Torkham border and few days ago, the team recovered 441 bags of 50 kg from 4 different warehouses.

The district administration is taking legal action against those involved in these illegal activities.

These raids are a part of the district administration's efforts to ensure that such illegal activities are curbed and the market remains fair and transparent for all.

The deputy commissioner urged everyone to report any such illegal activities to the authorities to maintain law and order in the district.