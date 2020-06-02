District administration kicks off use of mask drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :To aware people regarding the use of face mask district administration Abbottabad Tuesday has launched a drive in the city as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government ordered mandatory use of face mask for masses in public.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana also visited the main Bazaar and distributed face masks amongst the people.

While talking to the people the AC Abbottabad said that wearing a face mask in the wake of COVID-19 is a must to stop further spread of the coronavirus.

He further said that the government has provided relaxation but also issued SOPs from the protection of coronavirus for both traders and customers, administration and police would take strict action if anyone found violating the guidelines.

Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana stated that during last two weeks police and administration have booked several hundred shopkeepers for violating SOPs and now people those are visiting bazaars and markets would also be monitored for wearing face masks and following social distancing, this is the responsibility of the masses that not only protect themselves but also stop the spread of the COVID-19, adding the AC said.