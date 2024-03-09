District Administration Kohat Cracks Down On Price Violations In Gumbat Bazar
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 09:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) In a recent development, officers of the District Administration Kohat on Saturday conducted a thorough inspection of the prices of various food items at Gumbat Bazar.
During the inspection, one shopkeeper was apprehended and three others were fined for contravening the official price list and engaging in profiteering.
This move comes in the wake of heightened efforts to curb price violations and ensure fair practices in the market.
APP/azq/378
