District Administration Kohat Holds Open Katchery At Darra

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) ::District Administration Kohat on Tuesday held an open katchery in office of Assistant Commissioner Darra.

The open katchery was arranged to provide people a chance to inform district administration about their problems and issues. Open katchery was attended by, Deputy Commissioner, Roshan Mehsud, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Assistant Commissioner Darra, media persons and officials of health, local government, social welfare and Town Municipal Administration besides large number of people.

Area people informed that district administration about their problems relating to infrastructure development, water supply, unscheduled load shedding, upgrading of Basic Health Units and schools and construction of link roads.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy commissioner directed officials to address problems of people on priority basis keeping in view their expectations.

He also listened to the problems of locals and assured them the cooperation of district administration.

He also directed officials to work with dedication and put their maximum efforts for providing relief to people.

