District Administration Kohat takes action to ensure relief during Ramadan

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) District Administration Kohat on Sunday initiated essential measures to provide relief to the citizens in response to the upcoming Ramadan season .

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir, Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul conducted a thorough inspection of food items at Kohat Bazaar.

The inspection also resulted in the imposition of fines on multiple shopkeepers for engaging in profiteering and maintaining substandard cleanliness.

