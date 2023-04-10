District administration lauded for making Peshawar smoke-free city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Blue Veins and Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control on Monday lauded the move that Peshawar has been declared the Smoke Free Capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They appreciated the unwavering efforts of district administration Peshawar and commitment of Shah Fahad Deputy Commissioner, Sania Safi Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Muhammad Imran Khan Additional Deputy Commissioner (Human Rights and Relief), Zainab Naqvi Additional Assistant Commissioner, other Assistant Commissioners and Ajmal Shah Project Coordinator Tobacco Control Cell, Special Secretary Health Abidullah Kakakhel.

The civil society said that this milestone is a testament to the government's dedication to promoting a healthier and cleaner environment for its citizens.

Tobacco use is a leading cause of preventable death and disease, responsible for over 8 million deaths worldwide every year. It is estimated that by 2030, tobacco will be responsible for one in six deaths globally, with 80 percent of those deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries. These efforts are part of a larger movement towards creating healthier, more sustainable communities. By working together, cities can create a world where tobacco use is no longer the leading cause of preventable death and disease.

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager Blue Veins, who was actively engaged in the process and created the demand for "Smoke-Free Peshawar" said, "We applaud the District Administration's leadership and the Tobacco Control Cell's tireless work in making this achievement possible. Their continued efforts have led to a significant reduction in tobacco consumption, resulting in improved air quality and a healthier environment for the people of Peshawar.

" He, moreover, said, "This accomplishment sets a precedent for other cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and beyond, motivating them to follow in Peshawar's footsteps and implement similar measures to promote the well-being of their citizens." Sana Ahmad, Coordinator of the Child Right Movement (CRM) KP said, "The District Administration, Tobacco Control Cell, and Civil Society Organizations have been working relentlessly to implement tobacco control policies, conduct awareness campaigns, and ensure compliance with the smoking ban in public spaces. Through their dedication, Peshawar now stands as a shining example of a city committed to protecting public health and the environment." "Creating tobacco-free capitals is critical to reducing the burden of tobacco-related diseases and improving the health and well-being of our communities," said Mr. Zahoor, a civil society activist, "By implementing evidence-based policies and interventions, cities can create environments that support healthy behaviors and promote tobacco-free living." Cities have a unique opportunity to lead the way in reducing tobacco use and creating healthier communities. As the economic, cultural, and political hubs of their regions, cities can set the tone for public health policies that can make a significant impact on the health and well-being of their residents.

