District Administration Lauded For Successful Conduct Of MDCAT-2023

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 02:20 PM

District administration lauded for successful conduct of MDCAT-2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad appreciates the entire district administration for making effective efforts to hold the Medical and Dental Colleges admission test (MDCAT-2023) peacefully and transparently.

“ The district administration Dera Ismail Khan played an important role in the successful conduct of the MDCAT test for which all the arrangements were made to ensure its holding at the Gomal Medical College peacefully and transparently,” says the DC.

As many as 4619 students participated in the test and senior officials of the KP government and the district administration including the secretary of Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, deputy commissioner Dera Ismail Khan and assistant commissioner visited the examination centre to review the arrangements at the examination centre.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan said that district police had also made effective security arrangements besides taking measures to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city to facilitate students besides providing parking and special seating facilities for parents accompanying children.

Moreover, medical camps were also set up and Section 144 was enforced to deal with any eventuality and ensure transparency.

Similarly, mobile service’ signals remained suspended during the test to maintain transparency by preventing cheating.

More Stories From Pakistan