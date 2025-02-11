Open Menu

District Administration Launches 21-day Cleanliness Campaign In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 08:05 PM

District administration launches 21-day cleanliness campaign in Peshawar

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Samad Saleem Akram, officially started a 21-day special cleanliness campaign following the provincial government's directives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Samad Saleem Akram, officially started a 21-day special cleanliness campaign following the provincial government's directives.

The campaign, supported by WSSP, TMAs, and PDA, aims to clean streets, neighborhoods, and drains across the city while maintaining regular cleaning operations.

The inauguration took place in Kohati, attended by local officials, traders, and residents. An awareness walk was also held to stress the importance of cleanliness.

The DC urged citizens to dispose of waste properly and cooperate with cleaning teams, warning that fines would be imposed on violators.

He also announced plans to run an awareness campaign alongside the cleanliness drive.

The district administration called on the public to help make Peshawar cleaner and more beautiful.

During the campaign, 2,651 WSSP workers will clean roads, drains, and manholes, using 337 vehicles to collect and dispose of around 10,000 tons of waste.

The goal is to clear 6,000 kilometers of roads and 400 kilometers of drains, while also addressing unauthorized garbage dumping sites.

Recent Stories

City experiences partly cloudy weather

City experiences partly cloudy weather

5 minutes ago
 PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transfor ..

PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transforming Dubai into a global busin ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral ..

Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral cooperation

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for s ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for strengthening of climate financ ..

10 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..

25 minutes ago
 Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, I ..

Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged t ..

10 minutes ago
Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education ..

Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explo ..

Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, busine ..

10 minutes ago
 Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyr ..

Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyrdom anniversary with renewed p ..

10 minutes ago
 KPK health department seeks annual performance rep ..

KPK health department seeks annual performance reports from MTI's

13 minutes ago
 PTI senator moves IHC for production order

PTI senator moves IHC for production order

13 minutes ago
 Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues

Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan