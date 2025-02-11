District administration launches 21-day cleanliness campaign in Peshawar

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Samad Saleem Akram, officially started a 21-day special cleanliness campaign following the provincial government's directives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Samad Saleem Akram, officially started a 21-day special cleanliness campaign following the provincial government's directives.

The campaign, supported by WSSP, TMAs, and PDA, aims to clean streets, neighborhoods, and drains across the city while maintaining regular cleaning operations.

The inauguration took place in Kohati, attended by local officials, traders, and residents. An awareness walk was also held to stress the importance of cleanliness.

The DC urged citizens to dispose of waste properly and cooperate with cleaning teams, warning that fines would be imposed on violators.

He also announced plans to run an awareness campaign alongside the cleanliness drive.

The district administration called on the public to help make Peshawar cleaner and more beautiful.

During the campaign, 2,651 WSSP workers will clean roads, drains, and manholes, using 337 vehicles to collect and dispose of around 10,000 tons of waste.

The goal is to clear 6,000 kilometers of roads and 400 kilometers of drains, while also addressing unauthorized garbage dumping sites.