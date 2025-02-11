District Administration Launches 21-day Cleanliness Campaign In Peshawar
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 08:05 PM
Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Samad Saleem Akram, officially started a 21-day special cleanliness campaign following the provincial government's directives
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Samad Saleem Akram, officially started a 21-day special cleanliness campaign following the provincial government's directives.
The campaign, supported by WSSP, TMAs, and PDA, aims to clean streets, neighborhoods, and drains across the city while maintaining regular cleaning operations.
The inauguration took place in Kohati, attended by local officials, traders, and residents. An awareness walk was also held to stress the importance of cleanliness.
The DC urged citizens to dispose of waste properly and cooperate with cleaning teams, warning that fines would be imposed on violators.
He also announced plans to run an awareness campaign alongside the cleanliness drive.
The district administration called on the public to help make Peshawar cleaner and more beautiful.
During the campaign, 2,651 WSSP workers will clean roads, drains, and manholes, using 337 vehicles to collect and dispose of around 10,000 tons of waste.
The goal is to clear 6,000 kilometers of roads and 400 kilometers of drains, while also addressing unauthorized garbage dumping sites.
Recent Stories
City experiences partly cloudy weather
PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transforming Dubai into a global busin ..
Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral cooperation
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for strengthening of climate financ ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..
Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged t ..
Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held
Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, busine ..
Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyrdom anniversary with renewed p ..
KPK health department seeks annual performance reports from MTI's
PTI senator moves IHC for production order
Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transforming Dubai into a global business hub5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral cooperation5 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for strengthening of climate financing, technology shar ..10 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged to intervene10 minutes ago
-
Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, business sectors: Ayaz10 minutes ago
-
KPK health department seeks annual performance reports from MTI's13 minutes ago
-
PTI senator moves IHC for production order13 minutes ago
-
Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues13 minutes ago
-
Another big drug supplier arrested from Pirwadhai13 minutes ago
-
Jail hospitals being upgraded: DC13 minutes ago
-
Steps taken to increase revenue of WWB shops: Provincial Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan20 minutes ago