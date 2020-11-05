District administration launches anti encroachment drive in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration has launched month long anti encroachment drive in Latifabad taluka of Hyderabad from Thursday (Nov 05).

As per the directions of honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan, high ups and the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, anti encroachment drive has been started from Nov 05 for a period of one month on daily basis against the illegal/unauthorised encroachments made by encroachers.

According to the Assistant Commissioner Ishtiaq Ahmed Mangi, anti encroachment drive would be started from Latifabad unit number 12, 11 and 10 and then from units one to 10.

The drive against encroachment will also be carried out in Ghanghra Mori,Fateh Chowk to Autobhan,Hussainabad,Naya Pul,katcha Qila,Railway Station and Hali Road areas of Latifabad taluka, the AC said.

He advised the encroachers to remove temporary soft or hard illegal unauthorized encroachments themselves failing which administration would remove the same and expenditure so incurred shall be charged from the occupants.

The contingency plan has also been issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad, Ishtiaq Mangi stated.