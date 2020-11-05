UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Launches Anti Encroachment Drive In Latifabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

District administration launches anti encroachment drive in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration has launched month long anti encroachment drive in Latifabad taluka of Hyderabad from Thursday (Nov 05).

As per the directions of honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan, high ups and the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, anti encroachment drive has been started from Nov 05 for a period of one month on daily basis against the illegal/unauthorised encroachments made by encroachers.

According to the Assistant Commissioner Ishtiaq Ahmed Mangi, anti encroachment drive would be started from Latifabad unit number 12, 11 and 10 and then from units one to 10.

The drive against encroachment will also be carried out in Ghanghra Mori,Fateh Chowk to Autobhan,Hussainabad,Naya Pul,katcha Qila,Railway Station and Hali Road areas of Latifabad taluka, the AC said.

He advised the encroachers to remove temporary soft or hard illegal unauthorized encroachments themselves failing which administration would remove the same and expenditure so incurred shall be charged from the occupants.

The contingency plan has also been issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad, Ishtiaq Mangi stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Police Road Hyderabad Same From

Recent Stories

‘Imran Khan consumed “charas” in front of me ..

10 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s gaming-specific features set to o ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Fights Covid Based on Own Experience But St ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey establishes earthquake commission

8 minutes ago

Kiev's New Plan for Donbas Settlement Goes Against ..

8 minutes ago

Top Israeli Hospital Orders 1.5Mln Doses of Russia ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.