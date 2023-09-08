Open Menu

District Administration Launches Campaign Against Electricity Theft

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad, held a meeting on Friday regarding electricity theft (Kunda mafia) and the recovery of arrears

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad, held a meeting on Friday regarding electricity theft (Kunda mafia) and the recovery of arrears.

The meeting included administrative officials, representatives from WAPDA, TMAs , local government representatives and police officers.

During the meeting, detailed discussions took place concerning the prevention of electricity theft and the recovery of arrears. Deputy Commissioner directed that an operations control room be set up immediately for the convenience of residents.

This control room would operate under one roof and provide various services, including addressing billing discrepancies, recording complaints, and offering other facilities. This initiative aims to strengthen communication between the public and WAPDA authorities.

He urged the public to collaborate with the district administration to make this campaign successful and fulfill their roles effectively.

