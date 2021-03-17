District administration launches crackdown against corona SOPs violation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration of Peshawar on Wednesday night launched crackdown against corona SOPs violation in the interior city.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar launched the crackdown over reports about non-closures of commercial activities in the city after 8:00 p.

m, as decided by government.

During the crackdown, two cinema houses were sealed at Khyber Bazar besides 23 restaurants were also closed down.

About 47 shopkeepers were arrested over violation of corona prevention SOPs, adds the statement.

It merits a mention here that only essential items shops including medicine and grocery are allowed to remain open after 8:00 p.m.