District Administration Launches Crackdown Against Violators Of SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) ::The district administration launched a massive crackdown against violators of the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

It sealed 4 hotels, 1 shop and impounded one public transport vehicle in Sukkur during the last 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed said that implementation of the corona SOPs would be ensured at any cost.

He also urged the civil society members to cooperate with the district administration in the war against coronavirus.

