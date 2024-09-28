Open Menu

District Administration Launches Crackdown Against Illegal Filling Stations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The District Administration launched a mega crackdown on illegal filling stations across Peshawar; 45 stations were sealed, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram said.

In compliance with the directives of the Provincial Government, the District Administration has taken action against illegal filling stations across Peshawar, sealing a significant number of them.

Administrative officers inspected illegal filling stations on GT Road, Warsak Road, Kohat Road, Inqilab Road, Urmarh Road, Charsadda Road, and in other areas, resulting in the sealing of 45 stations.

According to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, actions against illegal filling stations will continue under the directives of the provincial government.

