District administration launches crackdown against illegal filling stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The District Administration launched a mega crackdown on illegal filling stations across Peshawar and 45 stations were sealed, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram said.

In compliance with the directives of the Provincial Government, the District Administration has taken action against illegal filling stations across Peshawar, sealing a significant number of them.

Administrative officers inspected illegal filling stations on GT Road, Warsak Road, Kohat Road, Inqilab Road, Urmarh Road, Charsadda Road, and in other areas, resulting in the sealing of 45 stations.

According to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, actions against illegal filling stations will continue under the directives of the provincial government.