District administration launches crackdown against profiteers, hoarders: DC

The district administration here Thursday launched crackdown against illegal hoarders and profiteers under section 144 in the wake of rise in Coronavirus cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration here Thursday launched crackdown against illegal hoarders and profiteers under section 144 in the wake of rise in Coronavirus cases.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Asghar in a statement here said that a grand crackdown against illegal profiteers and hoarders were initiated under 144 section and no one would be allowed to create artificial price hike in wake of Corona virus situation.

All Assistant Commissioners were directed to ensure availability of all essential services at their respective areas.

He said Corona virus was declared pandemic and urged people to remain in homes to defeat this disease.

The DC said shops of daily use commodities were allowed to open keeping in view of difficulties of people.

The DC said all bazaars were closed in Peshawar besides barbers and beauty parlors shops and urged people to keep social distancing.

The DC said fumigation and sanitization spray was being conducted in prone areas to counter Corona virus spread.