UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Launches Crackdown Against Profiteers, Hoarders: DC

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 12:46 PM

District administration launches crackdown against profiteers, hoarders: DC

The district administration here Thursday launched crackdown against illegal hoarders and profiteers under section 144 in the wake of rise in Coronavirus cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration here Thursday launched crackdown against illegal hoarders and profiteers under section 144 in the wake of rise in Coronavirus cases.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Asghar in a statement here said that a grand crackdown against illegal profiteers and hoarders were initiated under 144 section and no one would be allowed to create artificial price hike in wake of Corona virus situation.

All Assistant Commissioners were directed to ensure availability of all essential services at their respective areas.

He said Corona virus was declared pandemic and urged people to remain in homes to defeat this disease.

The DC said shops of daily use commodities were allowed to open keeping in view of difficulties of people.

The DC said all bazaars were closed in Peshawar besides barbers and beauty parlors shops and urged people to keep social distancing.

The DC said fumigation and sanitization spray was being conducted in prone areas to counter Corona virus spread.

Related Topics

Peshawar Price Muhammad Ali All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Corona threats; chicken, meat prices decreased

45 seconds ago

PM's economic relief package widely hailed

46 seconds ago

COVID-19 Infection Toll in Germany Exceeds 36,500, ..

51 seconds ago

Logos for Russian, Int'l Projects of Rossiya Segod ..

3 minutes ago

German consumer morale at lowest since 2009

3 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down 4.5% as Japan virus fea ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.