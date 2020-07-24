UrduPoint.com
District Administration Launches Crackdown Against Hoarders, Warning Issued To Dir Flour Mill Employees

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 02:10 PM

District Administration launches crackdown against hoarders, warning issued to Dir Flour Mill employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration Dir Upper on Friday launched crackdown against flour hoarders and issued strict action to two employees of the Dir Flour Mills on violation of SOPs.

Ijaz Akhtar, Executive Magistrate Headquarters Dir Upper inspected flour stock and quality of Atta at Dir Flour Mill and issued warnings to its two employees upon violation of SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner Under Training, Muhammad Ali, District food Controller and Assistant Director Industries Dir Upper were also present on the occasion.

Ijaz Akhtar said zero tolerance against pricehike and hoarders were adopted and violators would be dealt according to law.

