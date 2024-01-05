Open Menu

District Administration Launches E-domicile Under Khushhal KP Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2024 | 07:05 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afaq Wazir, inaugurates e-Domicile services, providing citizens convenient access from their doorstep.

This initiative allows urban dwellers to apply for their e-Domicile online, eliminating the need for physical visits to offices.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted that the e-Domicile, part of the Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program, also aims to provide facilities for women.

Parents can create profiles for multiple children on the official website http://cfc.

kp.gov.pk, receive an e-ticket after online application, and then visit designated service franchises for verification and data entry.

The entire process, from verification to approval, will be conducted through the relevant Tehsildar and Assistant Commissioner's dashboard.

Final approval will be granted by the DC's office, allowing citizens to print their e-Domicile from anywhere.

This service benefits parents with children studying abroad, and a facilitation center at the Deputy Commissioner's office supports differently-abled individuals.

More Stories From Pakistan